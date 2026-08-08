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CGNG: Share Class
CGNG exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.35 and at a high of 36.74.
Follow Share Class dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CGNG stock price today?
Share Class stock is priced at 36.60 today. It trades within 36.35 - 36.74, yesterday's close was 36.39, and trading volume reached 592. The live price chart of CGNG shows these updates.
Does Share Class stock pay dividends?
Share Class is currently valued at 36.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.21% and USD. View the chart live to track CGNG movements.
How to buy CGNG stock?
You can buy Share Class shares at the current price of 36.60. Orders are usually placed near 36.60 or 36.90, while 592 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow CGNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGNG stock?
Investing in Share Class involves considering the yearly range 30.13 - 38.24 and current price 36.60. Many compare 2.66% and 8.35% before placing orders at 36.60 or 36.90. Explore the CGNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 38.24. Within 30.13 - 38.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Share Class performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGNG) over the year was 30.13. Comparing it with the current 36.60 and 30.13 - 38.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGNG stock split?
Share Class has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.39, and 7.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.39
- Open
- 36.72
- Bid
- 36.60
- Ask
- 36.90
- Low
- 36.35
- High
- 36.74
- Volume
- 592
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.66%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.35%
- Year Change
- 7.21%