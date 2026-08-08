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CGIC: Share Class
CGIC exchange rate has changed by 1.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.74 and at a high of 36.96.
Follow Share Class dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CGIC stock price today?
Share Class stock is priced at 36.90 today. It trades within 36.74 - 36.96, yesterday's close was 36.53, and trading volume reached 492. The live price chart of CGIC shows these updates.
Does Share Class stock pay dividends?
Share Class is currently valued at 36.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.59% and USD. View the chart live to track CGIC movements.
How to buy CGIC stock?
You can buy Share Class shares at the current price of 36.90. Orders are usually placed near 36.90 or 37.20, while 492 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow CGIC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGIC stock?
Investing in Share Class involves considering the yearly range 31.99 - 37.30 and current price 36.90. Many compare 2.64% and 4.56% before placing orders at 36.90 or 37.20. Explore the CGIC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 37.30. Within 31.99 - 37.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 36.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Share Class performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGIC) over the year was 31.99. Comparing it with the current 36.90 and 31.99 - 37.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGIC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGIC stock split?
Share Class has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 36.53, and 4.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 36.53
- Open
- 36.95
- Bid
- 36.90
- Ask
- 37.20
- Low
- 36.74
- High
- 36.96
- Volume
- 492
- Daily Change
- 1.01%
- Month Change
- 2.64%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.56%
- Year Change
- 4.59%