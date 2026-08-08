- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CGGE: Share Class
CGGE exchange rate has changed by 0.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.65 and at a high of 35.87.
Follow Share Class dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CGGE stock price today?
Share Class stock is priced at 35.78 today. It trades within 35.65 - 35.87, yesterday's close was 35.60, and trading volume reached 1063. The live price chart of CGGE shows these updates.
Does Share Class stock pay dividends?
Share Class is currently valued at 35.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.06% and USD. View the chart live to track CGGE movements.
How to buy CGGE stock?
You can buy Share Class shares at the current price of 35.78. Orders are usually placed near 35.78 or 36.08, while 1063 and -0.22% show market activity. Follow CGGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CGGE stock?
Investing in Share Class involves considering the yearly range 29.39 - 36.00 and current price 35.78. Many compare 2.73% and 10.74% before placing orders at 35.78 or 36.08. Explore the CGGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Share Class stock highest prices?
The highest price of Share Class in the past year was 36.00. Within 29.39 - 36.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Share Class performance using the live chart.
What are Share Class stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Share Class (CGGE) over the year was 29.39. Comparing it with the current 35.78 and 29.39 - 36.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CGGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CGGE stock split?
Share Class has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.60, and 10.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.60
- Open
- 35.86
- Bid
- 35.78
- Ask
- 36.08
- Low
- 35.65
- High
- 35.87
- Volume
- 1.063 K
- Daily Change
- 0.51%
- Month Change
- 2.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.74%
- Year Change
- 10.06%