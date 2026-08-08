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CFND: C1 Fund Inc.
CFND exchange rate has changed by -1.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.80 and at a high of 2.90.
Follow C1 Fund Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CFND stock price today?
C1 Fund Inc. stock is priced at 2.82 today. It trades within 2.80 - 2.90, yesterday's close was 2.87, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of CFND shows these updates.
Does C1 Fund Inc. stock pay dividends?
C1 Fund Inc. is currently valued at 2.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -66.82% and USD. View the chart live to track CFND movements.
How to buy CFND stock?
You can buy C1 Fund Inc. shares at the current price of 2.82. Orders are usually placed near 2.82 or 3.12, while 34 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CFND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CFND stock?
Investing in C1 Fund Inc. involves considering the yearly range 2.80 - 9.00 and current price 2.82. Many compare -6.31% and -26.18% before placing orders at 2.82 or 3.12. Explore the CFND price chart live with daily changes.
What are C1 Fund Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of C1 Fund Inc. in the past year was 9.00. Within 2.80 - 9.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 2.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track C1 Fund Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are C1 Fund Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of C1 Fund Inc. (CFND) over the year was 2.80. Comparing it with the current 2.82 and 2.80 - 9.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CFND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CFND stock split?
C1 Fund Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 2.87, and -66.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 2.87
- Open
- 2.82
- Bid
- 2.82
- Ask
- 3.12
- Low
- 2.80
- High
- 2.90
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- -1.74%
- Month Change
- -6.31%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.18%
- Year Change
- -66.82%