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CERY: SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
CERY exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.85 and at a high of 36.14.
Follow SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CERY stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 35.91 today. It trades within 35.85 - 36.14, yesterday's close was 35.74, and trading volume reached 111. The live price chart of CERY shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 35.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 15.02% and USD. View the chart live to track CERY movements.
How to buy CERY stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 35.91. Orders are usually placed near 35.91 or 36.21, while 111 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow CERY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CERY stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.22 - 38.58 and current price 35.91. Many compare 1.70% and 8.59% before placing orders at 35.91 or 36.21. Explore the CERY price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 38.58. Within 31.22 - 38.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (CERY) over the year was 31.22. Comparing it with the current 35.91 and 31.22 - 38.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CERY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CERY stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg Enhanced Roll Yield Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.74, and 15.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.74
- Open
- 35.92
- Bid
- 35.91
- Ask
- 36.21
- Low
- 35.85
- High
- 36.14
- Volume
- 111
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 1.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.59%
- Year Change
- 15.02%