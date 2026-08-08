- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CEPI: REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF
CEPI exchange rate has changed by -0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.01 and at a high of 31.63.
Follow REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEPI stock price today?
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 31.26 today. It trades within 31.01 - 31.63, yesterday's close was 31.31, and trading volume reached 75. The live price chart of CEPI shows these updates.
Does REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 31.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.92% and USD. View the chart live to track CEPI movements.
How to buy CEPI stock?
You can buy REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 31.26. Orders are usually placed near 31.26 or 31.56, while 75 and -1.17% show market activity. Follow CEPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEPI stock?
Investing in REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.98 - 36.10 and current price 31.26. Many compare 0.87% and 2.83% before placing orders at 31.26 or 31.56. Explore the CEPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF in the past year was 36.10. Within 26.98 - 36.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (CEPI) over the year was 26.98. Comparing it with the current 31.26 and 26.98 - 36.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEPI stock split?
REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.31, and -0.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.31
- Open
- 31.63
- Bid
- 31.26
- Ask
- 31.56
- Low
- 31.01
- High
- 31.63
- Volume
- 75
- Daily Change
- -0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.83%
- Year Change
- -0.92%