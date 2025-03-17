- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CEMB: iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF
CEMB exchange rate has changed by -0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.18 and at a high of 46.29.
Follow iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CEMB News
- When Less Equals More: Rethinking Sustainability Reporting
- Why Data Centers May Help Drive ESG-Labeled Bond Issuance
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- Global Sustainable Finance 2025: Mixed Results Highlight Regional Differences
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: August 2025
- HYEM: Challenged By Volatility, Erosion And Tariffs (NYSEARCA:HYEM)
- Disruption Creates Opportunity In Emerging Markets Debt
- Fixed Income Investment Outlook Q3 2025
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: July 2025
- Tariffs Rattle Markets - But EM Debt Endures
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed Income Monitor: June 2025
- Income, Resilience, And Diversification
- Is EM Local Debt Benefiting From ‘America First’?
- China Green Bond Sales To Keep Momentum After Hitting 3-Year High
- Emerging Markets: Finding Opportunities Amid The Global Economic Reset
- Risk Rethought: Local Currency In A Shifting World
- Emerging Markets Debt: 4 Questions For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: April 2025
- Our Portfolio Managers Weigh Impact Of Trump’s Tariffs
- Trump's Tariffs: The Impact On Fixed Income
- Multi-Asset Income In A New Regime
- What’s Next For EM Debt? 8 Questions To Consider
- Navigating Opportunities In A Higher-For-Longer Market
- EU Clean Industrial Deal: Lowering Energy Bills Will Face Hurdles
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEMB stock price today?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock is priced at 46.20 today. It trades within -0.02%, yesterday's close was 46.21, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of CEMB shows these updates.
Does iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF is currently valued at 46.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.79% and USD. View the chart live to track CEMB movements.
How to buy CEMB stock?
You can buy iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 46.20. Orders are usually placed near 46.20 or 46.50, while 42 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow CEMB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEMB stock?
Investing in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 43.38 - 46.32 and current price 46.20. Many compare 1.23% and 2.55% before placing orders at 46.20 or 46.50. Explore the CEMB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF in the past year was 46.32. Within 43.38 - 46.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (CEMB) over the year was 43.38. Comparing it with the current 46.20 and 43.38 - 46.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEMB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEMB stock split?
iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.21, and 0.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.21
- Open
- 46.29
- Bid
- 46.20
- Ask
- 46.50
- Low
- 46.18
- High
- 46.29
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- -0.02%
- Month Change
- 1.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.55%
- Year Change
- 0.79%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
- 1.8%
- Fcst
- 1.7%
- Prev
- 2.1%
- Act
- -0.3%
- Fcst
- -0.4%
- Prev
- 0.0%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 45.8
- Prev
- 41.5
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 7.326 M
- Prev
- 7.181 M
- Act
- 94.2
- Fcst
- 100.7
- Prev
- 97.8