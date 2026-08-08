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CEGX: Cardinal Energy Group, Inc.
CEGX exchange rate has changed by 6.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.68 and at a high of 13.45.
Follow Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CEGX stock price today?
Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. stock is priced at 13.40 today. It trades within 12.68 - 13.45, yesterday's close was 12.63, and trading volume reached 79. The live price chart of CEGX shows these updates.
Does Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. stock pay dividends?
Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. is currently valued at 13.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.86% and USD. View the chart live to track CEGX movements.
How to buy CEGX stock?
You can buy Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. shares at the current price of 13.40. Orders are usually placed near 13.40 or 13.70, while 79 and 2.76% show market activity. Follow CEGX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CEGX stock?
Investing in Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 9.81 - 40.61 and current price 13.40. Many compare 1.28% and -39.26% before placing orders at 13.40 or 13.70. Explore the CEGX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. in the past year was 40.61. Within 9.81 - 40.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. (CEGX) over the year was 9.81. Comparing it with the current 13.40 and 9.81 - 40.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEGX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CEGX stock split?
Cardinal Energy Group, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.63, and -40.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.63
- Open
- 13.04
- Bid
- 13.40
- Ask
- 13.70
- Low
- 12.68
- High
- 13.45
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- 6.10%
- Month Change
- 1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.26%
- Year Change
- -40.86%