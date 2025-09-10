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CEE: The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The)

21.30 USD 0.30 (1.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

CEE exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.70 and at a high of 21.34.

Follow The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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CEE News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is CEE stock price today?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) stock is priced at 21.30 today. It trades within 20.70 - 21.34, yesterday's close was 21.00, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of CEE shows these updates.

Does The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) stock pay dividends?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) is currently valued at 21.30. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 36.02% and USD. View the chart live to track CEE movements.

How to buy CEE stock?

You can buy The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) shares at the current price of 21.30. Orders are usually placed near 21.30 or 21.60, while 42 and 1.91% show market activity. Follow CEE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into CEE stock?

Investing in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 14.76 - 21.98 and current price 21.30. Many compare 3.40% and 10.76% before placing orders at 21.30 or 21.60. Explore the CEE price chart live with daily changes.

What are The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) stock highest prices?

The highest price of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) in the past year was 21.98. Within 14.76 - 21.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) performance using the live chart.

What are The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) (CEE) over the year was 14.76. Comparing it with the current 21.30 and 14.76 - 21.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CEE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did CEE stock split?

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.00, and 36.02% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.70 21.34
Year Range
14.76 21.98
Previous Close
21.00
Open
20.90
Bid
21.30
Ask
21.60
Low
20.70
High
21.34
Volume
42
Daily Change
1.43%
Month Change
3.40%
6 Months Change
10.76%
Year Change
36.02%
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