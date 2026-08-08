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CDNL: Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A
CDNL exchange rate has changed by 2.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 62.70 and at a high of 66.26.
Follow Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CDNL stock price today?
Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A stock is priced at 64.00 today. It trades within 62.70 - 66.26, yesterday's close was 62.62, and trading volume reached 494. The live price chart of CDNL shows these updates.
Does Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A stock pay dividends?
Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A is currently valued at 64.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 178.26% and USD. View the chart live to track CDNL movements.
How to buy CDNL stock?
You can buy Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A shares at the current price of 64.00. Orders are usually placed near 64.00 or 64.30, while 494 and -1.40% show market activity. Follow CDNL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CDNL stock?
Investing in Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 22.00 - 96.40 and current price 64.00. Many compare 1.65% and 101.64% before placing orders at 64.00 or 64.30. Explore the CDNL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A in the past year was 96.40. Within 22.00 - 96.40, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 62.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A (CDNL) over the year was 22.00. Comparing it with the current 64.00 and 22.00 - 96.40 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CDNL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CDNL stock split?
Cardinal Infrastructure Group Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 62.62, and 178.26% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 62.62
- Open
- 64.91
- Bid
- 64.00
- Ask
- 64.30
- Low
- 62.70
- High
- 66.26
- Volume
- 494
- Daily Change
- 2.20%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 101.64%
- Year Change
- 178.26%