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CDIG: City Different Investments Global Equity ETF
CDIG exchange rate has changed by 1.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.88 and at a high of 26.07.
Follow City Different Investments Global Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CDIG stock price today?
City Different Investments Global Equity ETF stock is priced at 26.07 today. It trades within 25.88 - 26.07, yesterday's close was 25.72, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of CDIG shows these updates.
Does City Different Investments Global Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
City Different Investments Global Equity ETF is currently valued at 26.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.24% and USD. View the chart live to track CDIG movements.
How to buy CDIG stock?
You can buy City Different Investments Global Equity ETF shares at the current price of 26.07. Orders are usually placed near 26.07 or 26.37, while 6 and 0.70% show market activity. Follow CDIG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CDIG stock?
Investing in City Different Investments Global Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.78 - 27.05 and current price 26.07. Many compare 3.37% and 0.23% before placing orders at 26.07 or 26.37. Explore the CDIG price chart live with daily changes.
What are City Different Investments Global Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of City Different Investments Global Equity ETF in the past year was 27.05. Within 22.78 - 27.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track City Different Investments Global Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are City Different Investments Global Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of City Different Investments Global Equity ETF (CDIG) over the year was 22.78. Comparing it with the current 26.07 and 22.78 - 27.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CDIG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CDIG stock split?
City Different Investments Global Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.72, and 4.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.72
- Open
- 25.89
- Bid
- 26.07
- Ask
- 26.37
- Low
- 25.88
- High
- 26.07
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 1.36%
- Month Change
- 3.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.23%
- Year Change
- 4.24%