- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CD: Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR
CD exchange rate has changed by -13.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.40 and at a high of 3.12.
Follow Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CD stock price today?
Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR stock is priced at 2.65 today. It trades within 2.40 - 3.12, yesterday's close was 3.05, and trading volume reached 808. The live price chart of CD shows these updates.
Does Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR stock pay dividends?
Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR is currently valued at 2.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -75.42% and USD. View the chart live to track CD movements.
How to buy CD stock?
You can buy Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR shares at the current price of 2.65. Orders are usually placed near 2.65 or 2.95, while 808 and -14.52% show market activity. Follow CD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CD stock?
Investing in Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR involves considering the yearly range 2.40 - 14.10 and current price 2.65. Many compare -8.30% and -53.59% before placing orders at 2.65 or 2.95. Explore the CD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR stock highest prices?
The highest price of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR in the past year was 14.10. Within 2.40 - 14.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR performance using the live chart.
What are Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR (CD) over the year was 2.40. Comparing it with the current 2.65 and 2.40 - 14.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CD stock split?
Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. ADR has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.05, and -75.42% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.05
- Open
- 3.10
- Bid
- 2.65
- Ask
- 2.95
- Low
- 2.40
- High
- 3.12
- Volume
- 808
- Daily Change
- -13.11%
- Month Change
- -8.30%
- 6 Months Change
- -53.59%
- Year Change
- -75.42%