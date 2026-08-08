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CCXI: Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A
CCXI exchange rate has changed by 1.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.36 and at a high of 16.99.
Follow Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCXI stock price today?
Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A stock is priced at 16.62 today. It trades within 16.36 - 16.99, yesterday's close was 16.40, and trading volume reached 3306. The live price chart of CCXI shows these updates.
Does Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A stock pay dividends?
Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A is currently valued at 16.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 62.94% and USD. View the chart live to track CCXI movements.
How to buy CCXI stock?
You can buy Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A shares at the current price of 16.62. Orders are usually placed near 16.62 or 16.92, while 3306 and -1.83% show market activity. Follow CCXI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCXI stock?
Investing in Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A involves considering the yearly range 10.07 - 19.69 and current price 16.62. Many compare 17.21% and 63.91% before placing orders at 16.62 or 16.92. Explore the CCXI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A in the past year was 19.69. Within 10.07 - 19.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.40 helps spot resistance levels. Track Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A (CCXI) over the year was 10.07. Comparing it with the current 16.62 and 10.07 - 19.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCXI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCXI stock split?
Churchill Capital Corp XI - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.40, and 62.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.40
- Open
- 16.93
- Bid
- 16.62
- Ask
- 16.92
- Low
- 16.36
- High
- 16.99
- Volume
- 3.306 K
- Daily Change
- 1.34%
- Month Change
- 17.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 63.91%
- Year Change
- 62.94%