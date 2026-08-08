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CCOM: Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF
CCOM exchange rate has changed by -0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.24 and at a high of 24.30.
Follow Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCOM stock price today?
Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF stock is priced at 24.24 today. It trades within 24.24 - 24.30, yesterday's close was 24.34, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of CCOM shows these updates.
Does Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF stock pay dividends?
Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF is currently valued at 24.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.94% and USD. View the chart live to track CCOM movements.
How to buy CCOM stock?
You can buy Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF shares at the current price of 24.24. Orders are usually placed near 24.24 or 24.54, while 2 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow CCOM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCOM stock?
Investing in Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.53 - 27.31 and current price 24.24. Many compare 2.49% and -3.04% before placing orders at 24.24 or 24.54. Explore the CCOM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF in the past year was 27.31. Within 23.53 - 27.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.34 helps spot resistance levels. Track Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF (CCOM) over the year was 23.53. Comparing it with the current 24.24 and 23.53 - 27.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCOM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCOM stock split?
Simplify Chinese Commodities Strategy No K-1 ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.34, and 0.94% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.34
- Open
- 24.30
- Bid
- 24.24
- Ask
- 24.54
- Low
- 24.24
- High
- 24.30
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.41%
- Month Change
- 2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.04%
- Year Change
- 0.94%