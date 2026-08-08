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CCNR: ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF
CCNR exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.48 and at a high of 39.72.
Follow ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCNR stock price today?
ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock is priced at 39.66 today. It trades within 39.48 - 39.72, yesterday's close was 38.95, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of CCNR shows these updates.
Does ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock pay dividends?
ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF is currently valued at 39.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.29% and USD. View the chart live to track CCNR movements.
How to buy CCNR stock?
You can buy ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF shares at the current price of 39.66. Orders are usually placed near 39.66 or 39.96, while 16 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow CCNR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCNR stock?
Investing in ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.70 - 43.85 and current price 39.66. Many compare 5.17% and -2.34% before placing orders at 39.66 or 39.96. Explore the CCNR price chart live with daily changes.
What are ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF in the past year was 43.85. Within 36.70 - 43.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF (CCNR) over the year was 36.70. Comparing it with the current 39.66 and 36.70 - 43.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCNR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCNR stock split?
ALPS | CoreCommodity Natural Resources ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.95, and 0.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.95
- Open
- 39.62
- Bid
- 39.66
- Ask
- 39.96
- Low
- 39.48
- High
- 39.72
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 5.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.34%
- Year Change
- 0.29%