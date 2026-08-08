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CCHH: CCH Holdings Ltd
CCHH exchange rate has changed by -2.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.15 and at a high of 1.84.
Follow CCH Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CCHH stock price today?
CCH Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 1.26 today. It trades within 1.15 - 1.84, yesterday's close was 1.29, and trading volume reached 5987. The live price chart of CCHH shows these updates.
Does CCH Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
CCH Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 1.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -76.32% and USD. View the chart live to track CCHH movements.
How to buy CCHH stock?
You can buy CCH Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 1.26. Orders are usually placed near 1.26 or 1.56, while 5987 and -5.26% show market activity. Follow CCHH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CCHH stock?
Investing in CCH Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.18 - 15.38 and current price 1.26. Many compare -1.56% and 173.91% before placing orders at 1.26 or 1.56. Explore the CCHH price chart live with daily changes.
What are CCH Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of CCH Holdings Ltd in the past year was 15.38. Within 0.18 - 15.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track CCH Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are CCH Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CCH Holdings Ltd (CCHH) over the year was 0.18. Comparing it with the current 1.26 and 0.18 - 15.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CCHH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CCHH stock split?
CCH Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.29, and -76.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.29
- Open
- 1.33
- Bid
- 1.26
- Ask
- 1.56
- Low
- 1.15
- High
- 1.84
- Volume
- 5.987 K
- Daily Change
- -2.33%
- Month Change
- -1.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 173.91%
- Year Change
- -76.32%