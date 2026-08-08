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CBC: Central Bancompany Inc - Class A
CBC exchange rate has changed by 0.60% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.04 and at a high of 33.59.
Follow Central Bancompany Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CBC stock price today?
Central Bancompany Inc - Class A stock is priced at 33.51 today. It trades within 33.04 - 33.59, yesterday's close was 33.31, and trading volume reached 1201. The live price chart of CBC shows these updates.
Does Central Bancompany Inc - Class A stock pay dividends?
Central Bancompany Inc - Class A is currently valued at 33.51. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 51.01% and USD. View the chart live to track CBC movements.
How to buy CBC stock?
You can buy Central Bancompany Inc - Class A shares at the current price of 33.51. Orders are usually placed near 33.51 or 33.81, while 1201 and 0.72% show market activity. Follow CBC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CBC stock?
Investing in Central Bancompany Inc - Class A involves considering the yearly range 22.00 - 33.82 and current price 33.51. Many compare 1.67% and 39.33% before placing orders at 33.51 or 33.81. Explore the CBC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Central Bancompany Inc - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Central Bancompany Inc - Class A in the past year was 33.82. Within 22.00 - 33.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Central Bancompany Inc - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Central Bancompany Inc - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Central Bancompany Inc - Class A (CBC) over the year was 22.00. Comparing it with the current 33.51 and 22.00 - 33.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CBC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CBC stock split?
Central Bancompany Inc - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.31, and 51.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.31
- Open
- 33.27
- Bid
- 33.51
- Ask
- 33.81
- Low
- 33.04
- High
- 33.59
- Volume
- 1.201 K
- Daily Change
- 0.60%
- Month Change
- 1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 39.33%
- Year Change
- 51.01%