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CAST: FreeCast, Inc.
CAST exchange rate has changed by 0.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.18 and at a high of 1.28.
Follow FreeCast, Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CAST stock price today?
FreeCast, Inc. stock is priced at 1.24 today. It trades within 1.18 - 1.28, yesterday's close was 1.23, and trading volume reached 540. The live price chart of CAST shows these updates.
Does FreeCast, Inc. stock pay dividends?
FreeCast, Inc. is currently valued at 1.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -96.24% and USD. View the chart live to track CAST movements.
How to buy CAST stock?
You can buy FreeCast, Inc. shares at the current price of 1.24. Orders are usually placed near 1.24 or 1.54, while 540 and 0.81% show market activity. Follow CAST updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CAST stock?
Investing in FreeCast, Inc. involves considering the yearly range 0.50 - 33.00 and current price 1.24. Many compare 2.48% and -96.24% before placing orders at 1.24 or 1.54. Explore the CAST price chart live with daily changes.
What are FreeCast, Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of FreeCast, Inc. in the past year was 33.00. Within 0.50 - 33.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.23 helps spot resistance levels. Track FreeCast, Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are FreeCast, Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FreeCast, Inc. (CAST) over the year was 0.50. Comparing it with the current 1.24 and 0.50 - 33.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CAST moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CAST stock split?
FreeCast, Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.23, and -96.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.23
- Open
- 1.23
- Bid
- 1.24
- Ask
- 1.54
- Low
- 1.18
- High
- 1.28
- Volume
- 540
- Daily Change
- 0.81%
- Month Change
- 2.48%
- 6 Months Change
- -96.24%
- Year Change
- -96.24%