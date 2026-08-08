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CAPT: Captivision Inc
CAPT exchange rate has changed by -84.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.05 and at a high of 0.09.
Follow Captivision Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is CAPT stock price today?
Captivision Inc stock is priced at 0.06 today. It trades within 0.05 - 0.09, yesterday's close was 0.39, and trading volume reached 15821. The live price chart of CAPT shows these updates.
Does Captivision Inc stock pay dividends?
Captivision Inc is currently valued at 0.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -87.50% and USD. View the chart live to track CAPT movements.
How to buy CAPT stock?
You can buy Captivision Inc shares at the current price of 0.06. Orders are usually placed near 0.06 or 0.36, while 15821 and -33.33% show market activity. Follow CAPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CAPT stock?
Investing in Captivision Inc involves considering the yearly range 0.05 - 1.93 and current price 0.06. Many compare -85.00% and -90.00% before placing orders at 0.06 or 0.36. Explore the CAPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Captivision Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Captivision Inc in the past year was 1.93. Within 0.05 - 1.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Captivision Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Captivision Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Captivision Inc (CAPT) over the year was 0.05. Comparing it with the current 0.06 and 0.05 - 1.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CAPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CAPT stock split?
Captivision Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.39, and -87.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.39
- Open
- 0.09
- Bid
- 0.06
- Ask
- 0.36
- Low
- 0.05
- High
- 0.09
- Volume
- 15.821 K
- Daily Change
- -84.62%
- Month Change
- -85.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -90.00%
- Year Change
- -87.50%