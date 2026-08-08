- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
CALI: China Auto Logistics
CALI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.33 and at a high of 50.38.
Follow China Auto Logistics dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CALI stock price today?
China Auto Logistics stock is priced at 50.37 today. It trades within 50.33 - 50.38, yesterday's close was 50.37, and trading volume reached 284. The live price chart of CALI shows these updates.
Does China Auto Logistics stock pay dividends?
China Auto Logistics is currently valued at 50.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.24% and USD. View the chart live to track CALI movements.
How to buy CALI stock?
You can buy China Auto Logistics shares at the current price of 50.37. Orders are usually placed near 50.37 or 50.67, while 284 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow CALI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CALI stock?
Investing in China Auto Logistics involves considering the yearly range 50.04 - 51.39 and current price 50.37. Many compare 0.20% and -0.61% before placing orders at 50.37 or 50.67. Explore the CALI price chart live with daily changes.
What are China Auto Logistics stock highest prices?
The highest price of China Auto Logistics in the past year was 51.39. Within 50.04 - 51.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track China Auto Logistics performance using the live chart.
What are China Auto Logistics stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of China Auto Logistics (CALI) over the year was 50.04. Comparing it with the current 50.37 and 50.04 - 51.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CALI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CALI stock split?
China Auto Logistics has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.37, and -0.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.37
- Open
- 50.34
- Bid
- 50.37
- Ask
- 50.67
- Low
- 50.33
- High
- 50.38
- Volume
- 284
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.61%
- Year Change
- -0.24%