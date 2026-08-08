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CAFX: Congress Intermediate Bond ETF
CAFX exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.51 and at a high of 24.55.
Follow Congress Intermediate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is CAFX stock price today?
Congress Intermediate Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.55 today. It trades within 24.51 - 24.55, yesterday's close was 24.52, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of CAFX shows these updates.
Does Congress Intermediate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Congress Intermediate Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.39% and USD. View the chart live to track CAFX movements.
How to buy CAFX stock?
You can buy Congress Intermediate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.55. Orders are usually placed near 24.55 or 24.85, while 27 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow CAFX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into CAFX stock?
Investing in Congress Intermediate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.40 - 25.20 and current price 24.55. Many compare 0.45% and -2.23% before placing orders at 24.55 or 24.85. Explore the CAFX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Congress Intermediate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Congress Intermediate Bond ETF in the past year was 25.20. Within 24.40 - 25.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Congress Intermediate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Congress Intermediate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Congress Intermediate Bond ETF (CAFX) over the year was 24.40. Comparing it with the current 24.55 and 24.40 - 25.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch CAFX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did CAFX stock split?
Congress Intermediate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.52, and -2.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.52
- Open
- 24.55
- Bid
- 24.55
- Ask
- 24.85
- Low
- 24.51
- High
- 24.55
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.23%
- Year Change
- -2.39%