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BWOW: Bitwise Dogecoin ETF
BWOW exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.40 and at a high of 11.48.
Follow Bitwise Dogecoin ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BWOW stock price today?
Bitwise Dogecoin ETF stock is priced at 11.46 today. It trades within 11.40 - 11.48, yesterday's close was 11.48, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of BWOW shows these updates.
Does Bitwise Dogecoin ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise Dogecoin ETF is currently valued at 11.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -53.75% and USD. View the chart live to track BWOW movements.
How to buy BWOW stock?
You can buy Bitwise Dogecoin ETF shares at the current price of 11.46. Orders are usually placed near 11.46 or 11.76, while 16 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow BWOW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BWOW stock?
Investing in Bitwise Dogecoin ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.31 - 25.64 and current price 11.46. Many compare -0.43% and -27.24% before placing orders at 11.46 or 11.76. Explore the BWOW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise Dogecoin ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise Dogecoin ETF in the past year was 25.64. Within 11.31 - 25.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Dogecoin ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise Dogecoin ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise Dogecoin ETF (BWOW) over the year was 11.31. Comparing it with the current 11.46 and 11.31 - 25.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BWOW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BWOW stock split?
Bitwise Dogecoin ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.48, and -53.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.48
- Open
- 11.44
- Bid
- 11.46
- Ask
- 11.76
- Low
- 11.40
- High
- 11.48
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- -0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.24%
- Year Change
- -53.75%