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BVC: BitVentures Limited
BVC exchange rate has changed by 16.85% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.75 and at a high of 12.74.
Follow BitVentures Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BVC stock price today?
BitVentures Limited stock is priced at 12.55 today. It trades within 10.75 - 12.74, yesterday's close was 10.74, and trading volume reached 120. The live price chart of BVC shows these updates.
Does BitVentures Limited stock pay dividends?
BitVentures Limited is currently valued at 12.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 904.00% and USD. View the chart live to track BVC movements.
How to buy BVC stock?
You can buy BitVentures Limited shares at the current price of 12.55. Orders are usually placed near 12.55 or 12.85, while 120 and 15.99% show market activity. Follow BVC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BVC stock?
Investing in BitVentures Limited involves considering the yearly range 0.99 - 15.00 and current price 12.55. Many compare 15.46% and 87.87% before placing orders at 12.55 or 12.85. Explore the BVC price chart live with daily changes.
What are BitVentures Limited stock highest prices?
The highest price of BitVentures Limited in the past year was 15.00. Within 0.99 - 15.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.74 helps spot resistance levels. Track BitVentures Limited performance using the live chart.
What are BitVentures Limited stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BitVentures Limited (BVC) over the year was 0.99. Comparing it with the current 12.55 and 0.99 - 15.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BVC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BVC stock split?
BitVentures Limited has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.74, and 904.00% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.74
- Open
- 10.82
- Bid
- 12.55
- Ask
- 12.85
- Low
- 10.75
- High
- 12.74
- Volume
- 120
- Daily Change
- 16.85%
- Month Change
- 15.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 87.87%
- Year Change
- 904.00%