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BVAL: Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF
BVAL exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.04 and at a high of 32.20.
Follow Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BVAL stock price today?
Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 32.20 today. It trades within 32.04 - 32.20, yesterday's close was 32.00, and trading volume reached 23. The live price chart of BVAL shows these updates.
Does Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 32.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.51% and USD. View the chart live to track BVAL movements.
How to buy BVAL stock?
You can buy Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 32.20. Orders are usually placed near 32.20 or 32.50, while 23 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow BVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BVAL stock?
Investing in Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.48 - 32.25 and current price 32.20. Many compare 1.67% and 9.87% before placing orders at 32.20 or 32.50. Explore the BVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF in the past year was 32.25. Within 26.48 - 32.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF (BVAL) over the year was 26.48. Comparing it with the current 32.20 and 26.48 - 32.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BVAL stock split?
Bluemonte Large Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.00, and 21.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.00
- Open
- 32.06
- Bid
- 32.20
- Ask
- 32.50
- Low
- 32.04
- High
- 32.20
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 1.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.87%
- Year Change
- 21.51%