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BUUU: BUUU Group Ltd
BUUU exchange rate has changed by 1.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.60 and at a high of 27.30.
Follow BUUU Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BUUU stock price today?
BUUU Group Ltd stock is priced at 26.49 today. It trades within 25.60 - 27.30, yesterday's close was 25.99, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BUUU shows these updates.
Does BUUU Group Ltd stock pay dividends?
BUUU Group Ltd is currently valued at 26.49. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 313.91% and USD. View the chart live to track BUUU movements.
How to buy BUUU stock?
You can buy BUUU Group Ltd shares at the current price of 26.49. Orders are usually placed near 26.49 or 26.79, while 8 and -1.89% show market activity. Follow BUUU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUUU stock?
Investing in BUUU Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 5.24 - 27.45 and current price 26.49. Many compare 24.31% and 89.08% before placing orders at 26.49 or 26.79. Explore the BUUU price chart live with daily changes.
What are BUUU Group Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of BUUU Group Ltd in the past year was 27.45. Within 5.24 - 27.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track BUUU Group Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are BUUU Group Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BUUU Group Ltd (BUUU) over the year was 5.24. Comparing it with the current 26.49 and 5.24 - 27.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUUU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUUU stock split?
BUUU Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.99, and 313.91% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.99
- Open
- 27.00
- Bid
- 26.49
- Ask
- 26.79
- Low
- 25.60
- High
- 27.30
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- 1.92%
- Month Change
- 24.31%
- 6 Months Change
- 89.08%
- Year Change
- 313.91%