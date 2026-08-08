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BUDA: Buda Juice Inc
BUDA exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.84 and at a high of 8.26.
Follow Buda Juice Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BUDA stock price today?
Buda Juice Inc stock is priced at 8.10 today. It trades within 7.84 - 8.26, yesterday's close was 8.10, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of BUDA shows these updates.
Does Buda Juice Inc stock pay dividends?
Buda Juice Inc is currently valued at 8.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -32.50% and USD. View the chart live to track BUDA movements.
How to buy BUDA stock?
You can buy Buda Juice Inc shares at the current price of 8.10. Orders are usually placed near 8.10 or 8.40, while 19 and 3.32% show market activity. Follow BUDA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BUDA stock?
Investing in Buda Juice Inc involves considering the yearly range 6.25 - 12.00 and current price 8.10. Many compare -4.71% and -2.41% before placing orders at 8.10 or 8.40. Explore the BUDA price chart live with daily changes.
What are Buda Juice Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Buda Juice Inc in the past year was 12.00. Within 6.25 - 12.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Buda Juice Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Buda Juice Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Buda Juice Inc (BUDA) over the year was 6.25. Comparing it with the current 8.10 and 6.25 - 12.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BUDA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BUDA stock split?
Buda Juice Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.10, and -32.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.10
- Open
- 7.84
- Bid
- 8.10
- Ask
- 8.40
- Low
- 7.84
- High
- 8.26
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -4.71%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.41%
- Year Change
- -32.50%