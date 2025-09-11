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BTZ: BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BTZ exchange rate has changed by 0.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.16 and at a high of 10.24.
Follow BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BTZ News
- BTZ: Rates Are Attractive, Spreads Are Not (NYSE:BTZ)
- BTZ: A High-Yielding Bond Fund That Could Be Under Pressure In The Near Term (NYSE:BTZ)
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, March 2026
- BTZ: Fed Cuts By 25 Basis Points, But Don't Blindly Jump In
- BTZ: High Leverage Has Limited NAV Growth (NYSE:BTZ)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTZ stock price today?
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock is priced at 10.24 today. It trades within 10.16 - 10.24, yesterday's close was 10.16, and trading volume reached 718. The live price chart of BTZ shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is currently valued at 10.24. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.65% and USD. View the chart live to track BTZ movements.
How to buy BTZ stock?
You can buy BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust shares at the current price of 10.24. Orders are usually placed near 10.24 or 10.54, while 718 and 0.79% show market activity. Follow BTZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTZ stock?
Investing in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 9.70 - 11.18 and current price 10.24. Many compare 2.20% and -2.66% before placing orders at 10.24 or 10.54. Explore the BTZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the past year was 11.18. Within 9.70 - 11.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) over the year was 9.70. Comparing it with the current 10.24 and 9.70 - 11.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTZ stock split?
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.16, and -6.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.16
- Open
- 10.16
- Bid
- 10.24
- Ask
- 10.54
- Low
- 10.16
- High
- 10.24
- Volume
- 718
- Daily Change
- 0.79%
- Month Change
- 2.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.66%
- Year Change
- -6.65%