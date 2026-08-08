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BTX: Eterna Therapeutics
BTX exchange rate has changed by 2.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.49 and at a high of 8.69.
Follow Eterna Therapeutics dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTX stock price today?
Eterna Therapeutics stock is priced at 8.61 today. It trades within 8.49 - 8.69, yesterday's close was 8.42, and trading volume reached 555. The live price chart of BTX shows these updates.
Does Eterna Therapeutics stock pay dividends?
Eterna Therapeutics is currently valued at 8.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.06% and USD. View the chart live to track BTX movements.
How to buy BTX stock?
You can buy Eterna Therapeutics shares at the current price of 8.61. Orders are usually placed near 8.61 or 8.91, while 555 and 1.41% show market activity. Follow BTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTX stock?
Investing in Eterna Therapeutics involves considering the yearly range 6.13 - 9.44 and current price 8.61. Many compare 8.99% and 32.46% before placing orders at 8.61 or 8.91. Explore the BTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Eterna Therapeutics stock highest prices?
The highest price of Eterna Therapeutics in the past year was 9.44. Within 6.13 - 9.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track Eterna Therapeutics performance using the live chart.
What are Eterna Therapeutics stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Eterna Therapeutics (BTX) over the year was 6.13. Comparing it with the current 8.61 and 6.13 - 9.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTX stock split?
Eterna Therapeutics has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.42, and 30.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.42
- Open
- 8.49
- Bid
- 8.61
- Ask
- 8.91
- Low
- 8.49
- High
- 8.69
- Volume
- 555
- Daily Change
- 2.26%
- Month Change
- 8.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 32.46%
- Year Change
- 30.06%