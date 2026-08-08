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BTTC: BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP
BTTC exchange rate has changed by 3.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.77 and at a high of 0.85.
Follow BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTTC stock price today?
BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock is priced at 0.80 today. It trades within 0.77 - 0.85, yesterday's close was 0.77, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of BTTC shows these updates.
Does BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock pay dividends?
BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP is currently valued at 0.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -86.67% and USD. View the chart live to track BTTC movements.
How to buy BTTC stock?
You can buy BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP shares at the current price of 0.80. Orders are usually placed near 0.80 or 1.10, while 30 and 2.56% show market activity. Follow BTTC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTTC stock?
Investing in BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP involves considering the yearly range 0.64 - 39.00 and current price 0.80. Many compare 15.94% and -44.83% before placing orders at 0.80 or 1.10. Explore the BTTC price chart live with daily changes.
What are BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock highest prices?
The highest price of BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP in the past year was 39.00. Within 0.64 - 39.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP performance using the live chart.
What are BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP (BTTC) over the year was 0.64. Comparing it with the current 0.80 and 0.64 - 39.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTTC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTTC stock split?
BITECH TECHNOLOGIES CORP has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.77, and -86.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.77
- Open
- 0.78
- Bid
- 0.80
- Ask
- 1.10
- Low
- 0.77
- High
- 0.85
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 3.90%
- Month Change
- 15.94%
- 6 Months Change
- -44.83%
- Year Change
- -86.67%