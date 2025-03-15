- Overview
BTT: BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust
BTT exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.53 and at a high of 22.77.
Follow BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BTT News
- Blackrock Muni Target Term stock hits 52-week high at 22.75 USD
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, September 2025
- Blackrock Muni Target Term stock hits 52-week high at 22.47 USD
- Income-Covered Closed-End Fund Report, August 2025 (Stanford Chemist)
- Blackrock Muni Target Term stock hits 52-week high at 22.35 USD
- Blackrock Muni Target Term stock hits 52-week high at 22.16 USD
- Blackrock muni target term stock hits 52-week high at 22.08 USD
- Blackrock Muni Target Term stock hits 52-week high at 22.02 USD
- Blackrock Muni Target Term stock hits 52-week high at 21.83 USD
- CEF Weekly Review: Will BTT Terminate?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTT stock price today?
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock is priced at 22.58 today. It trades within 22.53 - 22.77, yesterday's close was 22.57, and trading volume reached 96. The live price chart of BTT shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is currently valued at 22.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BTT movements.
How to buy BTT stock?
You can buy BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust shares at the current price of 22.58. Orders are usually placed near 22.58 or 22.88, while 96 and -0.48% show market activity. Follow BTT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTT stock?
Investing in BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust involves considering the yearly range 20.20 - 22.74 and current price 22.58. Many compare 0.00% and 6.21% before placing orders at 22.58 or 22.88. Explore the BTT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the past year was 22.74. Within 20.20 - 22.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) over the year was 20.20. Comparing it with the current 22.58 and 20.20 - 22.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTT stock split?
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.57, and 6.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.57
- Open
- 22.69
- Bid
- 22.58
- Ask
- 22.88
- Low
- 22.53
- High
- 22.77
- Volume
- 96
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.21%
- Year Change
- 6.01%
- Act
- 55.0
- Fcst
- 55.2
- Prev
- 55.1
- Act
- 51.2
- Fcst
- 49.8
- Prev
- 51.7
- Act
- 4.6%
- Fcst
- 4.8%
- Prev
- 4.7%
- Act
- 3.7%
- Fcst
- 4.0%
- Prev
- 3.7%
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 422
- Act
- 547
- Fcst
- Prev
- 549
- Act
-
- Fcst
- $57.6 B
- Prev
- $-344.8 B
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev