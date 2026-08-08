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BTR: Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF
BTR exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.10 and at a high of 28.10.
Follow Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTR stock price today?
Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF stock is priced at 28.10 today. It trades within 28.10 - 28.10, yesterday's close was 28.17, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of BTR shows these updates.
Does Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF stock pay dividends?
Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF is currently valued at 28.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.59% and USD. View the chart live to track BTR movements.
How to buy BTR stock?
You can buy Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF shares at the current price of 28.10. Orders are usually placed near 28.10 or 28.40, while 4 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTR stock?
Investing in Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.62 - 28.24 and current price 28.10. Many compare 0.54% and 5.48% before placing orders at 28.10 or 28.40. Explore the BTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF in the past year was 28.24. Within 25.62 - 28.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF (BTR) over the year was 25.62. Comparing it with the current 28.10 and 25.62 - 28.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTR stock split?
Northern Lights Fund Trust II Beacon Tactical Risk ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.17, and 4.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.17
- Open
- 28.10
- Bid
- 28.10
- Ask
- 28.40
- Low
- 28.10
- High
- 28.10
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.54%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.48%
- Year Change
- 4.59%