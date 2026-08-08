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BTQ: BTQ Technologies Corp.
BTQ exchange rate has changed by 2.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.93 and at a high of 4.16.
Follow BTQ Technologies Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTQ stock price today?
BTQ Technologies Corp. stock is priced at 4.10 today. It trades within 3.93 - 4.16, yesterday's close was 4.00, and trading volume reached 2138. The live price chart of BTQ shows these updates.
Does BTQ Technologies Corp. stock pay dividends?
BTQ Technologies Corp. is currently valued at 4.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.35% and USD. View the chart live to track BTQ movements.
How to buy BTQ stock?
You can buy BTQ Technologies Corp. shares at the current price of 4.10. Orders are usually placed near 4.10 or 4.40, while 2138 and 1.49% show market activity. Follow BTQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTQ stock?
Investing in BTQ Technologies Corp. involves considering the yearly range 2.09 - 15.79 and current price 4.10. Many compare 18.50% and 38.51% before placing orders at 4.10 or 4.40. Explore the BTQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are BTQ Technologies Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of BTQ Technologies Corp. in the past year was 15.79. Within 2.09 - 15.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 4.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track BTQ Technologies Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are BTQ Technologies Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BTQ Technologies Corp. (BTQ) over the year was 2.09. Comparing it with the current 4.10 and 2.09 - 15.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTQ stock split?
BTQ Technologies Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 4.00, and -38.35% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 4.00
- Open
- 4.04
- Bid
- 4.10
- Ask
- 4.40
- Low
- 3.93
- High
- 4.16
- Volume
- 2.138 K
- Daily Change
- 2.50%
- Month Change
- 18.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.51%
- Year Change
- -38.35%