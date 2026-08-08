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BTOT: iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF
BTOT exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.94 and at a high of 48.94.
Follow iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTOT stock price today?
iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF stock is priced at 48.94 today. It trades within 48.94 - 48.94, yesterday's close was 48.78, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BTOT shows these updates.
Does iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF is currently valued at 48.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.12% and USD. View the chart live to track BTOT movements.
How to buy BTOT stock?
You can buy iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF shares at the current price of 48.94. Orders are usually placed near 48.94 or 49.24, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BTOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTOT stock?
Investing in iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.53 - 50.98 and current price 48.94. Many compare 0.37% and -2.68% before placing orders at 48.94 or 49.24. Explore the BTOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF in the past year was 50.98. Within 48.53 - 50.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF (BTOT) over the year was 48.53. Comparing it with the current 48.94 and 48.53 - 50.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTOT stock split?
iShares Total USD Fixed Income Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.78, and -2.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.78
- Open
- 48.94
- Bid
- 48.94
- Ask
- 49.24
- Low
- 48.94
- High
- 48.94
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.68%
- Year Change
- -2.12%