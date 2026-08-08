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BTGD: STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF
BTGD exchange rate has changed by 3.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.50 and at a high of 22.88.
Follow STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTGD stock price today?
STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF stock is priced at 22.70 today. It trades within 22.50 - 22.88, yesterday's close was 21.91, and trading volume reached 43. The live price chart of BTGD shows these updates.
Does STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF stock pay dividends?
STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF is currently valued at 22.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -39.53% and USD. View the chart live to track BTGD movements.
How to buy BTGD stock?
You can buy STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF shares at the current price of 22.70. Orders are usually placed near 22.70 or 23.00, while 43 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow BTGD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTGD stock?
Investing in STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.11 - 48.83 and current price 22.70. Many compare 12.04% and -26.13% before placing orders at 22.70 or 23.00. Explore the BTGD price chart live with daily changes.
What are STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF in the past year was 48.83. Within 19.11 - 48.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF performance using the live chart.
What are STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF (BTGD) over the year was 19.11. Comparing it with the current 22.70 and 19.11 - 48.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTGD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTGD stock split?
STKd 100% Bitcoin & 100% Gold ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.91, and -39.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.91
- Open
- 22.69
- Bid
- 22.70
- Ask
- 23.00
- Low
- 22.50
- High
- 22.88
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- 3.61%
- Month Change
- 12.04%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.13%
- Year Change
- -39.53%