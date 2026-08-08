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BTCL: T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF
BTCL exchange rate has changed by 1.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.51 and at a high of 12.81.
Follow T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTCL stock price today?
T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF stock is priced at 12.68 today. It trades within 12.51 - 12.81, yesterday's close was 12.46, and trading volume reached 58. The live price chart of BTCL shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF is currently valued at 12.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -76.01% and USD. View the chart live to track BTCL movements.
How to buy BTCL stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF shares at the current price of 12.68. Orders are usually placed near 12.68 or 12.98, while 58 and -0.63% show market activity. Follow BTCL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTCL stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF involves considering the yearly range 10.41 - 68.14 and current price 12.68. Many compare 7.55% and -14.84% before placing orders at 12.68 or 12.98. Explore the BTCL price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF in the past year was 68.14. Within 10.41 - 68.14, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF (BTCL) over the year was 10.41. Comparing it with the current 12.68 and 10.41 - 68.14 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTCL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTCL stock split?
T-REX 2X LONG BITCOIN DAILY TARGET ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.46, and -76.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.46
- Open
- 12.76
- Bid
- 12.68
- Ask
- 12.98
- Low
- 12.51
- High
- 12.81
- Volume
- 58
- Daily Change
- 1.77%
- Month Change
- 7.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.84%
- Year Change
- -76.01%