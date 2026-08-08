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BTCI: NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF
BTCI exchange rate has changed by 0.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.62 and at a high of 28.93.
Follow NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTCI stock price today?
NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF stock is priced at 28.82 today. It trades within 28.62 - 28.93, yesterday's close was 28.57, and trading volume reached 508. The live price chart of BTCI shows these updates.
Does NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF stock pay dividends?
NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF is currently valued at 28.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -50.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BTCI movements.
How to buy BTCI stock?
You can buy NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF shares at the current price of 28.82. Orders are usually placed near 28.82 or 29.12, while 508 and -0.24% show market activity. Follow BTCI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTCI stock?
Investing in NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.52 - 64.03 and current price 28.82. Many compare 3.45% and -10.16% before placing orders at 28.82 or 29.12. Explore the BTCI price chart live with daily changes.
What are NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the past year was 64.03. Within 26.52 - 64.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BTCI) over the year was 26.52. Comparing it with the current 28.82 and 26.52 - 64.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTCI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTCI stock split?
NEOS ETF Trust - NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.57, and -50.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.57
- Open
- 28.89
- Bid
- 28.82
- Ask
- 29.12
- Low
- 28.62
- High
- 28.93
- Volume
- 508
- Daily Change
- 0.88%
- Month Change
- 3.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.16%
- Year Change
- -50.27%