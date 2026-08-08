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BTCC: Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
BTCC exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.13 and at a high of 13.23.
Follow Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BTCC stock price today?
Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock is priced at 13.18 today. It trades within 13.13 - 13.23, yesterday's close was 13.21, and trading volume reached 48. The live price chart of BTCC shows these updates.
Does Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock pay dividends?
Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF is currently valued at 13.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -59.87% and USD. View the chart live to track BTCC movements.
How to buy BTCC stock?
You can buy Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF shares at the current price of 13.18. Orders are usually placed near 13.18 or 13.48, while 48 and -0.38% show market activity. Follow BTCC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BTCC stock?
Investing in Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.31 - 33.63 and current price 13.18. Many compare 2.73% and -16.90% before placing orders at 13.18 or 13.48. Explore the BTCC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF in the past year was 33.63. Within 12.31 - 33.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BTCC) over the year was 12.31. Comparing it with the current 13.18 and 12.31 - 33.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BTCC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BTCC stock split?
Grayscale Bitcoin Covered Call ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.21, and -59.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.21
- Open
- 13.23
- Bid
- 13.18
- Ask
- 13.48
- Low
- 13.13
- High
- 13.23
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 2.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -16.90%
- Year Change
- -59.87%