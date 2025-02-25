- Overview
BSMS: Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
BSMS exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.40 and at a high of 23.45.
Follow Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BSMS News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BSMS stock price today?
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.40 today. It trades within -0.13%, yesterday's close was 23.43, and trading volume reached 67. The live price chart of BSMS shows these updates.
Does Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.40. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.81% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMS movements.
How to buy BSMS stock?
You can buy Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.40. Orders are usually placed near 23.40 or 23.70, while 67 and -0.21% show market activity. Follow BSMS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BSMS stock?
Investing in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.41 - 23.72 and current price 23.40. Many compare 0.30% and 0.78% before placing orders at 23.40 or 23.70. Explore the BSMS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 23.72. Within 22.41 - 23.72, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) over the year was 22.41. Comparing it with the current 23.40 and 22.41 - 23.72 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BSMS stock split?
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.43, and -0.81% after corporate actions.
