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BRKW: Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF
BRKW exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.86 and at a high of 40.86.
Follow Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRKW stock price today?
Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF stock is priced at 40.86 today. It trades within 40.86 - 40.86, yesterday's close was 41.32, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BRKW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF is currently valued at 40.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -15.96% and USD. View the chart live to track BRKW movements.
How to buy BRKW stock?
You can buy Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF shares at the current price of 40.86. Orders are usually placed near 40.86 or 41.16, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BRKW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRKW stock?
Investing in Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.43 - 49.10 and current price 40.86. Many compare 0.57% and -0.83% before placing orders at 40.86 or 41.16. Explore the BRKW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF in the past year was 49.10. Within 37.43 - 49.10, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF (BRKW) over the year was 37.43. Comparing it with the current 40.86 and 37.43 - 49.10 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRKW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRKW stock split?
Roundhill BRKB WeeklyPay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.32, and -15.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.32
- Open
- 40.86
- Bid
- 40.86
- Ask
- 41.16
- Low
- 40.86
- High
- 40.86
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.83%
- Year Change
- -15.96%