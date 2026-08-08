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BRES: Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF
BRES exchange rate has changed by -1.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.16 and at a high of 27.56.
Follow Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRES stock price today?
Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF stock is priced at 27.48 today. It trades within 27.16 - 27.56, yesterday's close was 27.77, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of BRES shows these updates.
Does Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF stock pay dividends?
Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF is currently valued at 27.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.10% and USD. View the chart live to track BRES movements.
How to buy BRES stock?
You can buy Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF shares at the current price of 27.48. Orders are usually placed near 27.48 or 27.78, while 13 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow BRES updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRES stock?
Investing in Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.26 - 28.02 and current price 27.48. Many compare 2.19% and 10.76% before placing orders at 27.48 or 27.78. Explore the BRES price chart live with daily changes.
What are Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF in the past year was 28.02. Within 23.26 - 28.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF (BRES) over the year was 23.26. Comparing it with the current 27.48 and 23.26 - 28.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRES moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRES stock split?
Burney U.S. Equity Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.77, and 10.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.77
- Open
- 27.56
- Bid
- 27.48
- Ask
- 27.78
- Low
- 27.16
- High
- 27.56
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- -1.04%
- Month Change
- 2.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.76%
- Year Change
- 10.10%