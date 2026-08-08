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BRBI: BRBI BR Partners S.A.
BRBI exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.35 and at a high of 11.45.
Follow BRBI BR Partners S.A. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRBI stock price today?
BRBI BR Partners S.A. stock is priced at 11.45 today. It trades within 11.35 - 11.45, yesterday's close was 11.45, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BRBI shows these updates.
Does BRBI BR Partners S.A. stock pay dividends?
BRBI BR Partners S.A. is currently valued at 11.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -82.02% and USD. View the chart live to track BRBI movements.
How to buy BRBI stock?
You can buy BRBI BR Partners S.A. shares at the current price of 11.45. Orders are usually placed near 11.45 or 11.75, while 2 and 0.88% show market activity. Follow BRBI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRBI stock?
Investing in BRBI BR Partners S.A. involves considering the yearly range 10.21 - 67.01 and current price 11.45. Many compare 12.14% and -20.21% before placing orders at 11.45 or 11.75. Explore the BRBI price chart live with daily changes.
What are BRBI BR Partners S.A. stock highest prices?
The highest price of BRBI BR Partners S.A. in the past year was 67.01. Within 10.21 - 67.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.45 helps spot resistance levels. Track BRBI BR Partners S.A. performance using the live chart.
What are BRBI BR Partners S.A. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BRBI BR Partners S.A. (BRBI) over the year was 10.21. Comparing it with the current 11.45 and 10.21 - 67.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRBI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRBI stock split?
BRBI BR Partners S.A. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.45, and -82.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.45
- Open
- 11.35
- Bid
- 11.45
- Ask
- 11.75
- Low
- 11.35
- High
- 11.45
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 12.14%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.21%
- Year Change
- -82.02%