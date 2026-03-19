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BRAZ: Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF
BRAZ exchange rate has changed by -2.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.46 and at a high of 30.46.
Follow Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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BRAZ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BRAZ stock price today?
Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF stock is priced at 30.46 today. It trades within 30.46 - 30.46, yesterday's close was 31.15, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BRAZ shows these updates.
Does Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF is currently valued at 30.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.82% and USD. View the chart live to track BRAZ movements.
How to buy BRAZ stock?
You can buy Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF shares at the current price of 30.46. Orders are usually placed near 30.46 or 30.76, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BRAZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BRAZ stock?
Investing in Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.60 - 35.69 and current price 30.46. Many compare -1.61% and -5.87% before placing orders at 30.46 or 30.76. Explore the BRAZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF in the past year was 35.69. Within 24.60 - 35.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF (BRAZ) over the year was 24.60. Comparing it with the current 30.46 and 24.60 - 35.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BRAZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BRAZ stock split?
Global X Funds Global X Brazil Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.15, and 23.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.15
- Open
- 30.46
- Bid
- 30.46
- Ask
- 30.76
- Low
- 30.46
- High
- 30.46
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -2.22%
- Month Change
- -1.61%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.87%
- Year Change
- 23.82%