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BPYPP: Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re
BPYPP exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.98 and at a high of 16.11.
Follow Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BPYPP stock price today?
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re stock is priced at 16.04 today. It trades within 15.98 - 16.11, yesterday's close was 16.09, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of BPYPP shows these updates.
Does Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re stock pay dividends?
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re is currently valued at 16.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.51% and USD. View the chart live to track BPYPP movements.
How to buy BPYPP stock?
You can buy Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re shares at the current price of 16.04. Orders are usually placed near 16.04 or 16.34, while 16 and 0.38% show market activity. Follow BPYPP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BPYPP stock?
Investing in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re involves considering the yearly range 14.25 - 16.73 and current price 16.04. Many compare 0.19% and 2.23% before placing orders at 16.04 or 16.34. Explore the BPYPP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re stock highest prices?
The highest price of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re in the past year was 16.73. Within 14.25 - 16.73, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re performance using the live chart.
What are Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re (BPYPP) over the year was 14.25. Comparing it with the current 16.04 and 14.25 - 16.73 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BPYPP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BPYPP stock split?
Brookfield Property Partners L.P. - 6.50% Class A Cumulative Re has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.09, and 6.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.09
- Open
- 15.98
- Bid
- 16.04
- Ask
- 16.34
- Low
- 15.98
- High
- 16.11
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.23%
- Year Change
- 6.51%