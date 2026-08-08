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BPRO: Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF
BPRO exchange rate has changed by 9.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.64 and at a high of 20.64.
Follow Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BPRO stock price today?
Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF stock is priced at 20.64 today. It trades within 20.64 - 20.64, yesterday's close was 18.89, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BPRO shows these updates.
Does Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF stock pay dividends?
Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF is currently valued at 20.64. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -17.70% and USD. View the chart live to track BPRO movements.
How to buy BPRO stock?
You can buy Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF shares at the current price of 20.64. Orders are usually placed near 20.64 or 20.94, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BPRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BPRO stock?
Investing in Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.15 - 30.29 and current price 20.64. Many compare 9.26% and -20.25% before placing orders at 20.64 or 20.94. Explore the BPRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF in the past year was 30.29. Within 18.15 - 30.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF (BPRO) over the year was 18.15. Comparing it with the current 20.64 and 18.15 - 30.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BPRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BPRO stock split?
Bitwise Proficio Currency Debasement ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.89, and -17.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.89
- Open
- 20.64
- Bid
- 20.64
- Ask
- 20.94
- Low
- 20.64
- High
- 20.64
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 9.26%
- Month Change
- 9.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.25%
- Year Change
- -17.70%