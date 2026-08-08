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BPRE: Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest
BPRE exchange rate has changed by 2.51% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.72 and at a high of 13.09.
Follow Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BPRE stock price today?
Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 13.05 today. It trades within 12.72 - 13.09, yesterday's close was 12.73, and trading volume reached 959. The live price chart of BPRE shows these updates.
Does Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 13.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.79% and USD. View the chart live to track BPRE movements.
How to buy BPRE stock?
You can buy Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 13.05. Orders are usually placed near 13.05 or 13.35, while 959 and 1.08% show market activity. Follow BPRE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BPRE stock?
Investing in Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 11.93 - 18.25 and current price 13.05. Many compare 7.85% and -24.78% before placing orders at 13.05 or 13.35. Explore the BPRE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 18.25. Within 11.93 - 18.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest (BPRE) over the year was 11.93. Comparing it with the current 13.05 and 11.93 - 18.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BPRE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BPRE stock split?
Bluerock Private Real Estate Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.73, and -6.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.73
- Open
- 12.91
- Bid
- 13.05
- Ask
- 13.35
- Low
- 12.72
- High
- 13.09
- Volume
- 959
- Daily Change
- 2.51%
- Month Change
- 7.85%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.78%
- Year Change
- -6.79%