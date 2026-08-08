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BPI: Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF
BPI exchange rate has changed by -0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.71 and at a high of 20.82.
Follow Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BPI stock price today?
Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 20.79 today. It trades within 20.71 - 20.82, yesterday's close was 20.98, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of BPI shows these updates.
Does Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 20.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -49.03% and USD. View the chart live to track BPI movements.
How to buy BPI stock?
You can buy Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 20.79. Orders are usually placed near 20.79 or 21.09, while 11 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow BPI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BPI stock?
Investing in Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.55 - 43.87 and current price 20.79. Many compare 0.58% and -10.81% before placing orders at 20.79 or 21.09. Explore the BPI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF in the past year was 43.87. Within 18.55 - 43.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF (BPI) over the year was 18.55. Comparing it with the current 20.79 and 18.55 - 43.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BPI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BPI stock split?
Grayscale Bitcoin Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.98, and -49.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.98
- Open
- 20.82
- Bid
- 20.79
- Ask
- 21.09
- Low
- 20.71
- High
- 20.82
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- -0.91%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -10.81%
- Year Change
- -49.03%