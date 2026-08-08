- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BPH: BP p.l.c. ADRhedged
BPH exchange rate has changed by -0.95% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.84 and at a high of 64.84.
Follow BP p.l.c. ADRhedged dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BPH stock price today?
BP p.l.c. ADRhedged stock is priced at 64.84 today. It trades within 64.84 - 64.84, yesterday's close was 65.46, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BPH shows these updates.
Does BP p.l.c. ADRhedged stock pay dividends?
BP p.l.c. ADRhedged is currently valued at 64.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.75% and USD. View the chart live to track BPH movements.
How to buy BPH stock?
You can buy BP p.l.c. ADRhedged shares at the current price of 64.84. Orders are usually placed near 64.84 or 65.14, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BPH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BPH stock?
Investing in BP p.l.c. ADRhedged involves considering the yearly range 58.21 - 74.81 and current price 64.84. Many compare -6.16% and 4.73% before placing orders at 64.84 or 65.14. Explore the BPH price chart live with daily changes.
What are BP p.l.c. ADRhedged stock highest prices?
The highest price of BP p.l.c. ADRhedged in the past year was 74.81. Within 58.21 - 74.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track BP p.l.c. ADRhedged performance using the live chart.
What are BP p.l.c. ADRhedged stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BP p.l.c. ADRhedged (BPH) over the year was 58.21. Comparing it with the current 64.84 and 58.21 - 74.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BPH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BPH stock split?
BP p.l.c. ADRhedged has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.46, and 6.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.46
- Open
- 64.84
- Bid
- 64.84
- Ask
- 65.14
- Low
- 64.84
- High
- 64.84
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.95%
- Month Change
- -6.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.73%
- Year Change
- 6.75%