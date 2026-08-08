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BOTT: Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF
BOTT exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 44.79 and at a high of 45.42.
Follow Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BOTT stock price today?
Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF stock is priced at 45.10 today. It trades within 44.79 - 45.42, yesterday's close was 45.19, and trading volume reached 51. The live price chart of BOTT shows these updates.
Does Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF is currently valued at 45.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -22.24% and USD. View the chart live to track BOTT movements.
How to buy BOTT stock?
You can buy Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF shares at the current price of 45.10. Orders are usually placed near 45.10 or 45.40, while 51 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow BOTT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BOTT stock?
Investing in Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.00 - 60.27 and current price 45.10. Many compare 7.82% and -19.86% before placing orders at 45.10 or 45.40. Explore the BOTT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF in the past year was 60.27. Within 39.00 - 60.27, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF (BOTT) over the year was 39.00. Comparing it with the current 45.10 and 39.00 - 60.27 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOTT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BOTT stock split?
Themes Humanoid Robotics ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.19, and -22.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.19
- Open
- 45.42
- Bid
- 45.10
- Ask
- 45.40
- Low
- 44.79
- High
- 45.42
- Volume
- 51
- Daily Change
- -0.20%
- Month Change
- 7.82%
- 6 Months Change
- -19.86%
- Year Change
- -22.24%