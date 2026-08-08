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BOBS: Bob's Discount Furniture Inc
BOBS exchange rate has changed by -1.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.23 and at a high of 18.31.
Follow Bob's Discount Furniture Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BOBS stock price today?
Bob's Discount Furniture Inc stock is priced at 17.86 today. It trades within 17.23 - 18.31, yesterday's close was 18.06, and trading volume reached 1828. The live price chart of BOBS shows these updates.
Does Bob's Discount Furniture Inc stock pay dividends?
Bob's Discount Furniture Inc is currently valued at 17.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.81% and USD. View the chart live to track BOBS movements.
How to buy BOBS stock?
You can buy Bob's Discount Furniture Inc shares at the current price of 17.86. Orders are usually placed near 17.86 or 18.16, while 1828 and -2.08% show market activity. Follow BOBS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BOBS stock?
Investing in Bob's Discount Furniture Inc involves considering the yearly range 9.74 - 23.48 and current price 17.86. Many compare 5.37% and -13.39% before placing orders at 17.86 or 18.16. Explore the BOBS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bob's Discount Furniture Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bob's Discount Furniture Inc in the past year was 23.48. Within 9.74 - 23.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bob's Discount Furniture Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Bob's Discount Furniture Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bob's Discount Furniture Inc (BOBS) over the year was 9.74. Comparing it with the current 17.86 and 9.74 - 23.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOBS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BOBS stock split?
Bob's Discount Furniture Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.06, and 5.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.06
- Open
- 18.24
- Bid
- 17.86
- Ask
- 18.16
- Low
- 17.23
- High
- 18.31
- Volume
- 1.828 K
- Daily Change
- -1.11%
- Month Change
- 5.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.39%
- Year Change
- 5.81%