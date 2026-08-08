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BOBP: CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF
BOBP exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.76 and at a high of 30.01.
Follow CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BOBP stock price today?
CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF stock is priced at 30.00 today. It trades within 29.76 - 30.01, yesterday's close was 30.14, and trading volume reached 8. The live price chart of BOBP shows these updates.
Does CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF stock pay dividends?
CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF is currently valued at 30.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.54% and USD. View the chart live to track BOBP movements.
How to buy BOBP stock?
You can buy CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF shares at the current price of 30.00. Orders are usually placed near 30.00 or 30.30, while 8 and 0.74% show market activity. Follow BOBP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BOBP stock?
Investing in CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.80 - 33.64 and current price 30.00. Many compare 3.77% and 9.25% before placing orders at 30.00 or 30.30. Explore the BOBP price chart live with daily changes.
What are CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF in the past year was 33.64. Within 24.80 - 33.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF (BOBP) over the year was 24.80. Comparing it with the current 30.00 and 24.80 - 33.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BOBP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BOBP stock split?
CORE16 Best of Breed Premier Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.14, and 18.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.14
- Open
- 29.78
- Bid
- 30.00
- Ask
- 30.30
- Low
- 29.76
- High
- 30.01
- Volume
- 8
- Daily Change
- -0.46%
- Month Change
- 3.77%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.25%
- Year Change
- 18.54%